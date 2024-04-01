Andhra Pradesh suffered a lot under the rule of YSRCP government, alleges Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha alliance candidate Sribharat

April 01, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat M. Sribharat has alleged that Andhra Pradesh suffered extensive damage in the last five years due to the autocratic and devastating rule of the YSRCP government.

Speaking at an election meeting at MVP Colony here on Monday, Mr. Sribharat said that the destiny of the State as well as Visakhaptanam could change, if the NDA alliance comes to power in the State in the 2024 general elections. TDP sitting MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) former MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, BJP contesting candidates P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and JSP contesting candidate Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who had all participated in the meeting, said that the YSRCP government was misguiding the public about the Election Commission orders on distribution of pensions through volunteers. They also alleged that the YSRCP was indulging in all sorts of malpractices to win the ensuing elections. They said that the people were frustrated with the five-year-rule of the YSRCP government and were awaiting the return of the NDA alliance to power in the State.

