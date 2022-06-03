Andhra Pradesh: successive governments ignored development of North Andhra, alleges Nagababu

‘Locals are forced to migrate to other areas in search of work’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member K. Nagababu has said that successive governments ignored development of North Andhra due to the innocence and illiteracy of people in the region. Local people are forced to migrate to other areas in search of work. Mr. Nagababu, who is on a tour of the region, met the party workers and leaders in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts during the last two days and came to the city on Friday.

He said that mass migration of labour, particularly from Srikakulam district, has been going on for a long time despite the North Andhra districts being blessed with fertile soil and rich mineral resources. All political parties have exploited their innocence but after getting elected, they were indulging in ‘looting’ the mineral wealth. Mr. Nagababu alleged.

He said that the rich resources could have been utilised for development of the region. The JSP would fight for the cause of the people of North Andhra, he added.

Answering a query, he said that the JSP was the only Opposition party, which was vehemently opposing and questioning the lopsided policies of the government. He said it was unfortunate that the oppressed people were not questioning the government.

Referring to the demolition of APTDC cottages at Rushikonda, Mr. Nagababu said the heritage of Visakhapatnam was being lost but there was hardly any opposition to the destruction. He refuted the allegations that JSP workers alone were involved in the arson at Amalapuram, and said there were representatives of all parties.

He said that the ‘Legal Cell’ of the JSP would take up the cases in which the party workers were implicated and NBWs were booked against them.

Replying to queries, he said that it was for the party president K. Pawan Kalyan to take a call on alliances. His decision would be final and binding on us, Mr. Nagababu said. The JSP was already in alliance with the BJP. On the possibility of Megastar Chiranjeevi supporting the JSP, Mr. Nagababu said that Mr. Chiranjeevi already clarified that he would confine himself to films. On Mega fans supporting the JSP, he said it was their independent decision but added that they were with the JSP.

Mr. Nagababu said that he was not interested in contesting the elections but would work for strengthening the party.