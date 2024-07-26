Andhra Pradesh submits 29 new proposals under Sagarmala project, says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has put forth 29 new proposals worth ₹3,300 crore pertaining to various projects, including port development, coastal berths and fish landing centres.

Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal was replying to a starred question in the Lok Sabha raised by Krishna Prasad Tenneti and Y.S. Avinash Reddy regarding the proposals under the Sagarmala Project in Andhra Pradesh.

The Members sought information about receiving 90 project proposals from the State government and the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) under the Sagarmala Project, along with detailed information, including the estimated cost, timeframe for completion and execution details.

They also sought information on the Budget allocation for each of these projects for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal said 13 projects, valued at ₹2,500 crore, were currently receiving financial assistance under the project. These included Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbours, port modernisation, and skill development. The Ministry had already sanctioned ₹450 crore for these projects, he said.

Additionally, the VPA and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had undertaken 36 projects in Andhra Pradesh, with a combined investment of ₹4,600 crore. Among these, 22 projects worth ₹2,530 crore had been completed, while 14 projects worth ₹2,070 crore were in various stages of implementation.

A state-of-the-art International Cruise-cum-coastal Terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port was built to cater to the needs of passengers from around the world. Projects having high social impact, but with no returns, or low Internal Rate of Return, were being provided financial assistance under the Sagarmala Scheme.

PM Gati Shakti

Out of the 29 new proposals, the Ministry had partially funded four projects worth ₹1,200 crore. For projects related to development of Bhavanapadu Port, Ramayapatnam Port and Machilipatnam Port, the Government of Andhra Pradesh had been requested to restructure the projects and explore the possibility of funding under special assistance to States for Capital Investment under the PM Gati Shakti.

Projects related to Coastal Berths and Fish Landing Centres (FLCs) had also been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for necessary approvals, the Minister said.

Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that the Sagarmala scheme was a flagship initiative aimed at transforming the maritime sector and leveraging the country’s extensive coastline and navigable waterways for port-led development. Funding for these projects was provided through a mix of Public-Private Partnership, equity participation, and grant-in-aid assistance, ensuring there were no financial constraints from the government’s side.

He also mentioned about the establishment of two Centres of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam centre, a first-of-its-kind in Asia, equipped over 10,000 students with engineering and technical skills.

GJH upgrade

Apart from this, the Ministry approved the VPA’s proposal to upgrade the existing 80-bedded Golden Jubilee Hospital (GJH) to a 300-bedded Multi-Disciplinary Super Speciality Hospital through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. This project would be taken up at an estimated total cost of ₹222.43 crore.