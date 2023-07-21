Andhra Pradesh Study Circle to provide free training for Civil Services, Group I and II examinations

July 21, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PADERU

Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, V. Abhishek, on Friday said that the State Government and the Social Welfare Department through Andhra Pradesh Study Circle is providing free training for Civil Services, Group I and Group II examinations. Eligible ST,SC and other category students can apply through http://apstdc.apcfss.in/. He said that any degree graduate, a resident of Andhra Pradesh and with parents’ annual income less than ₹6 lakh are eligible. An eligibility test will be conducted for applicants, Abhishek said urging interested candidates to utilise the opportunity..