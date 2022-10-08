Andhra Pradesh: students should be trained in advanced technologies, says JNTU-K V-C

‘Nowadays industries are coming forward to provide internships to students and they should be grabbed with both hands’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 08, 2022 18:25 IST

Inaugurating the incubation centre set up at Raghu Engineering College in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Saturday, Vice- Chancellor of JNTU -Kakinada, G.V.R. Prasada Raju, said that students should be trained in advanced technologies and incubation centres can play a big role in shaping them.

He said that there is a need to prepare the students in tune with the requirements of the industries and the service sector. Nowadays industries are coming forward to provide internships to students and they should be grabbed with both hands, he said.

Kalidindi Raghu, chairman of Raghu Education Institutions, said that the institution was working towards developing incubation centres, increasing publications and projects.

He said that the incubation centre set up in the college would be useful for other colleges as well.

MoUs were signed and exchanged between the college and BSNL.

A. Srinivasa Rao, GM, BSNL, said that the incubation centre would function to provide awareness on latest technology. He said that experts from BSNL would impart knowledge and training.

MSME representative Kalebu said that financial support will be given to the youth who come out with creative ideas and provide solutions to problems in society.

He said that financial assistance up to ₹15 lakh will be provided to the students, and up to ₹ 1 crore to the incubation centres.

M. Sathya Prasad, AGM, BSNL, spoke.

