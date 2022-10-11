Andhra Pradesh: stoppage at Markapur Road Railway Station temporarily removed for two trains

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 11, 2022 21:09 IST

The stoppage at Markapur Road Railway Station has been temporarily eliminated for a few trains in view of non-interlocking works in Gajjela Konda – Tarlupadu Section of Guntur Division.

Train no. 18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru City Prashanthi express, leaving Bhubaneswar on October 17 and 18, and 18464 KSR Bengaluru City – Bhubaneswar Prashanthi express, leaving KSR Bengaluru on October 17 and 18, will not stop at the station according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Similarly, 18047 Shalimar – Vasco da gama Amaravathi express, leaving Shalimar on October 16 and 17, and 18048, leaving Vasco d agama on October 18, will not stop at Markapur Road.

