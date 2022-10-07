Andhra Pradesh: Steps being taken to procure paddy from farmers without the intervention of rice millers, says Civil Supplies Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has announced that measures are being taken by the government to procure paddy from the farmers, without the intervention of rice millers.

The Civil Supplies Minister held a review meeting with the District Supply Officers (DSO s), District Managers and officials of the Legal Metrology Department of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on paddy procurement, vigilance and monitoring and other issues here on Friday.

Later, addressing a media conference, Mr. Nageswara Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s objective was to ensure that not even a single farmer lose in the deal. Measures were being taken to set up weigh bridges at places, where they were required. He said that an official would be posted at the rice mills for procurement of paddy.

The Minister said that the Civil Supplies officials were directed to ensure distribution of rations to all eligible persons. He explained that 29 cases were booked on petrol bunks in Tirupati, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, 309 cases on shopping malls and 89 cases were booked on fertilizer outlets for violation of guidelines. He said that gold shops would also be inspected. He said that the prices of essential commodities were less in Andhra Pradesh compared to other States.

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, Civil Supplies MD Veerapandian and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan were present.