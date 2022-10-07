Andhra Pradesh: Steps being taken to procure paddy from farmers without the intervention of rice millers, says Civil Supplies Minister

‘Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s objective is to ensure that not even a single farmer lose in the deal’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 07, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has announced that measures are being taken by the government to procure paddy from the farmers, without the intervention of rice millers.

The Civil Supplies Minister held a review meeting with the District Supply Officers (DSO s), District Managers and officials of the Legal Metrology Department of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on paddy procurement, vigilance and monitoring and other issues here on Friday.

Later, addressing a media conference, Mr. Nageswara Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s objective was to ensure that not even a single farmer lose in the deal. Measures were being taken to set up weigh bridges at places, where they were required. He said that an official would be posted at the rice mills for procurement of paddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the Civil Supplies officials were directed to ensure distribution of rations to all eligible persons. He explained that 29 cases were booked on petrol bunks in Tirupati, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, 309 cases on shopping malls and 89 cases were booked on fertilizer outlets for violation of guidelines. He said that gold shops would also be inspected. He said that the prices of essential commodities were less in Andhra Pradesh compared to other States.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, Civil Supplies MD Veerapandian and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app