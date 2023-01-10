ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: stay away from narcotics, actor Sai Dharam Tej urges students

January 10, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - PADERU

He takes part in an awareness programme organised by the ASR police at Araku Valley

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took part in ‘Parivarthana’ campaign conducted against the usage of drugs and other narcotics, by the Alluri Sitamara Raju district police at Government Junior College at Araku Valley on Monday

Mr. Tej, who is in ASR district taking part in shoot for his ongoing project, ‘Virupaksha,’ attended the programme following an invitation from the Araku Valley police. Film producer B.V.S.N. Prasad also accompanied him.

During the programme, Sai Dharam Tej has appealed to the students to stay away from ID liquor, ganja and another other narcotics and lead a peaceful life. He has suggested them to focus on studies and make their parents proud. The actor has also asked the boys to respect girls and women and said that it is the responsibility on them to protect women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Circle Inspector of Araku Valley police station G.D Babu has explained about the various community welfare programmes being taken up by the ASR police under the leadership of S.P S. Sathish Kumar.

Students had a great time interacting with the actor and took selfies with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US