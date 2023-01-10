Andhra Pradesh: stay away from narcotics, actor Sai Dharam Tej urges students

January 10, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - PADERU

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took part in ‘Parivarthana’ campaign conducted against the usage of drugs and other narcotics, by the Alluri Sitamara Raju district police at Government Junior College at Araku Valley on Monday

Mr. Tej, who is in ASR district taking part in shoot for his ongoing project, ‘Virupaksha,’ attended the programme following an invitation from the Araku Valley police. Film producer B.V.S.N. Prasad also accompanied him.

During the programme, Sai Dharam Tej has appealed to the students to stay away from ID liquor, ganja and another other narcotics and lead a peaceful life. He has suggested them to focus on studies and make their parents proud. The actor has also asked the boys to respect girls and women and said that it is the responsibility on them to protect women.

Circle Inspector of Araku Valley police station G.D Babu has explained about the various community welfare programmes being taken up by the ASR police under the leadership of S.P S. Sathish Kumar.

Students had a great time interacting with the actor and took selfies with him.