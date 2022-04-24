Andhra Pradesh: statements of Central, State governments causing confusion on Polavaram project, says CPI(M) State secretary

‘They are putting a question mark on the future of the displaced tribal people’

The statements of the Central and the State governments on the Polavaram project are creating doubts in the minds of people on completion of the project and putting a question mark on the future of the displaced tribal people, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has said.

Referring to the recent statements of Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, at a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Rambabu’s statements on design faults, damage of diaphragm wall and the need for its reconstruction and that no deadline could be set for completion of the project, gave rise to several suspicions on completion of the project. The CPI(M) State secretary said that, if floods occur due to heavy rains in August and if the water fails to reach the bottom, the floodwater may enter the villages, resulting in the danger of their submersion.

Two phases

He recalled the statements of Union Minister of Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat that the Polavaram project would be divided into two phases and the contour work and rehabilitation of displaced persons would be completed in the first phase. He said that the threat of submersion would double, if floods occur. He alleged that the Central and the State governments were playing with the lives of the tribal people.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded that Mr. Shekawat respond to the statements of Mr. Rambabu that the diaphragm wall was damaged in 2020 itself and that the YSR Congress Party government has been representing to the Centre since then to send an expert committee to assess the damage. The Centre was under obligation to inform the people on the undue delay in sending the expert committee.

Criticising the Centre for its ‘irresponsibility’ on the issue, he alleged that the Centre was hampering the development of Andhra Pradesh by failing to release funds and limiting itself to statements in the media, which was evident in the way it was handling the Polavaram project. He also found fault with the State government for failing to inform the people of the problem and sought transparency on the issue.

‘Abolish CPS’

The CPI(M) leader also sought that the State government should honour its promise on abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). It should listen to the demands of the teachers instead of trying to suppress their agitation with arrests, he said.

Party District secretary K. Lokanadham was present.