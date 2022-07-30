Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: State govt. constructing 10,032 YSR Village Clinics, says Health Minister

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM July 30, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:14 IST

Health Minister V. Rajini along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated the renovated mortuary unit at King George Hospital (KGH) here on Saturday. The existing mortuary was modernised with latest equipment and facilities with a budget of ₹68 lakh. The Minister was accompanied by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Rajini said that the State government has been constructing 10,032 Dr YSR Village Clinics across the State for which it is spending ₹1,632 crore. The government is also spending around ₹655 crore to modernise 977 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and constructing new 148 new PHCs. She said that with a budget of about ₹1,223 crore, the government is constructing 121 Community Health Centres and 42 Area Hospitals. The Minister also said that from August 15, the government is also initiating ‘Family Doctor’ concept, where a physician from the PHC would conduct health checkups in the locality. Earlier, there used to be one PHC in every mandal, but now, the State government would ensure there are two PHCs in every mandal, she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

KGH Superintendent P. Mythili, Principal of Andhra Medical College G. Butchi Raju and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the Health Minister has inspected Children’s Ward at KGH and enquired about the services being offered. She also interacted with the family members of the children, who have been waiting near the ward. She instructed the KGH authorities to ensure drinking water facility and basic amenities to the kin of the patients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...