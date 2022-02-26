Andhra Pradesh: State govt. committed to building houses for the poor, says Minister

‘32 lakh houses will be constructed in two phases in the State’

Minister for Housing, Ch. Ranganatha Raju inspected ongoing housing projects at Chodavaram and Yelamanchali constituencies in Visakhapatnam district, as part of his three-day visit to north Andhra districts here on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet at Chodavaram, Mr Ranganatha raju said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has given priority to the project ‘Navaratnalu-Housing for All’ and it is committed to the word - ‘pucca house for the poor’. He said that the government has decided to construct 32 lakh houses in two phases in the State. In the first phase, about 15.60 lakh houses are under construction and government is very particular to complete these houses at the earliest, he added.

17,000 Jagananna colonies

Nearly 17,000 Jagananna colonies are being constructed with all the infrastructure facilities, he added. The government is spending nearly ₹2 lakh for each house to create infrastructure facilities like electricity, drinking water, roads, underground drainage and others besides primary health centre, school, rythu bharosa kendras and anganwadis.

The Minister also laid foundation stone to a housing project at Chodavaram. MP B. Satyavathi and MLA K. Dharmasri also took part.