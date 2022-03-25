Andhra Pradesh: State government silent on religious conversions, alleges VHP leader

‘Every Hindu should practise Hinduism and uphold it’

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Central Secretary General Milind Parande has alleged that massive religious conversions are taking place in Andhra Pradesh but the State government is not taking any measures to curb it as per law, though it was aware of it.

The VHP leader held a meeting with intellectuals in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

He said a 45-foot concrete structure was completed with the help of several specialised agencies in the country at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He said that by December 2023, devotees would be able to have darshan of Lord Sri Rama in Ayodhya.

During the last 300 years there have been all sorts of attacks on India and Hindus, under foreign rule, he said. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad was formed to prevent the recurrence of such attacks. VHP has started conducting programmes in Australia, Chile, Brazil, South America and other countries, he added.

Mr. Parande said it was the responsibility of every Hindu to practise Hinduism and uphold it. He urged society to respect those who uphold righteousness and to understand that if there was any religion that worships women, it was Hinduism.

VHP regional president Srivenkateshwarlu, regional secretary T.K. Ravi Kumar, regional vice president Thota Venkateswara Rao, regional co-director Gandregula Subrahmanyam, Visakha Mahanagar presidents Kandarpa Viswanath, regional organising secretary Srinivas Reddy, regional joint secretary Shiva Shankar, Visakha secretary Appalaraju, Dharma Pracharam Pramukha Durga Prasad, joint secretary Pudepeddi Sharma and Bajrang Dal pramukh Chandu were among those who attended the meeting.