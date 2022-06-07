Andhra Pradesh: State government harassing BC leaders, alleges TDP

‘Party leader Gouthu Sirisha detained at police station for seven hours’

Telugu Desam Party Parliament District president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government has started the ‘second wave’ in the harassment of BC leaders.

Taking strong exception to the summoning of TDP leader Gouthu Sirisha by the CID and her ‘harassment’ at the police station, without giving her even water to drink, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media, here, on Tuesday that Ms. Sirisha was summoned for posting a comment on social media. She was detained at the station for seven hours.

He alleged the YSRCP government was ‘misusing’ the AP-CID to indulge in ‘politics of revenge’, particularly, against the ‘BC leaders’. In the past, former Minister and TDP State president K. Atchannaidu was also targeted in a similar way, he alleged.

Referring to the poor results in the SSC examination, Mr. Srinivasa Rao attributed it to the lopsided policies of the State government, which made the teachers lose interest in their job. The State government should own moral responsibility for the poor performance of the students, he said.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament general secretary Pasarla Prasad, BC Cell president T. Vijay Kumar, party leader M. Raju, S. Ratnam Y. Kartik and U. Pydiraju were present at the press conference.