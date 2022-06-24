Andhra Pradesh: State government flouting norms in the arrest, detention of party leaders, alleges TDP Legal Cell

‘Contempt cases will be filed against officials after the party comes to power’

‘Contempt cases will be filed against officials after the party comes to power’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State Legal Cell vice-president P.S. Naidu has alleged that the State government is not following the guidelines in booking cases, issuance of notices and arrest of the party leaders. The Legal Cell will file contempt cases against the officials concerned after the TDP government comes to power, he warned.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that the cases booked against former Minister and TDP Polit Bureau Member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu were not uploaded on the official State website. The cases were not sensitive and there was no need for the police to hide them from the public. This gives room for suspicion that they have malafide intentions, he alleged.

The Supreme Court had issued directions in November 2016, that when an FIR was registered on anyone, it should be placed on the State official website. The criminal justice system was required to function within the purview of the Indian Constitution. He alleged that the government, which was supposed to protect the law, was itself indulging in illegal activities and misusing the police and officials as tools to harass the Opposition.

He alleged that the Law and Order in the State had deteriorated during the last three years with the booking of false cases, illegal arrests and detentions. There was no need to arrest the accused person in every case. The police should investigate whether there was any prima facie evidence against the accused. But, the police officials were not following the guidelines and directions of courts. There were allegations that MP K. Raghurama Krishna Raju was beaten up during his custodial interrogation, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Legal Cell Visakhapatnam Parliament district president K.V. Swamy alleged that no FIR was registered on Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu and no prior notice was served on him. The notice was directly taken by the officials and the compound wall of his house was demolished. He said that the Legal Cell would initiate action on it.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was misusing the police administration to target the Opposition leaders and decried flouting of guidelines by the ruling party.

TDP State general secretary S.V. Ramana, Legal Cell executive secretary Vennela Eswara Rao and party leaders R. Viswanth and M. Shoban were present.