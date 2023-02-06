ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: State government creating hurdles for ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra of Lokesh, alleges TDP

February 06, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Officials are switching off power supply and seizing DJ vans forcing him to address meetings from the terrace of private buildings’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing a public meeting at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district.

Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji has alleged that problems are being created for the ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, by switching off power supply and seizing DJ vans, forcing him to address meetings from the terrace of private buildings.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Babji said that at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district, the DJ vans were seized and the power supply was cut, forcing Mr. Lokesh to address the people from the roof of a private house. He alleged that the police were giving permissions but placing restrictions. He recalled that when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy organised his padayatra during the TDP rule, neither the government nor the police had interfered.

Mr. Babji, who is also a former MLA, alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was trampling upon the Constitutional right of the people by depriving them of their freedom of speech. He wondered what was making the YSRCP leaders apprehensive, when they were confident of winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the State. He alleged that the government was trying to create fear psychosis among local TDP leaders by booking cases against them.

“Notwithstanding the hurdles being created by the State government, Mr. Lokesh will complete his 4,000-km padayatra,” he added.

