Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission invites nominations for vacant Sarpanch and ward member posts

Nominations can be filed from August 8 to 10 and elections will be held on August 19

August 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Nominations will be accepted from August 8 for the byelections for the vacant posts of Sarpanch and ward member in gram panchayats across the State. Vacancies arose due to various reasons such as deaths and resignations of existing members.

The AP State Election Commission (APSEC) on August 6 called on registered voters in Gram Panchayats across the State to elect their ward members and Sarpanches.

State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney said that elections will be held for 1,064 ward member and 66 Sarpanch posts in 1,033 gram panchayats in 484 mandals of 26 districts.

Elections will be held for only one Sarpanch and 10 ward members in 10 gram panchayats in four mandals of Visakhapatnam district.

Nominations can be filed from August 8 to 10. Elections will be held on August 19. Counting of votes will be taken up on August 19 and the results will be announced soon after the counting of votes is completed, according to the notification.

