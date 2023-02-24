ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Stalker’ stops college bus, threatens driver with a knife in Anakapalli district

February 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimkota police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly creating ruckus with a knife by stopping a college bus and threatening the driver in broad daylight at Bayyavaram village in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district.

As per the police, the youth G. Sivasai from Bayyavaram had been allegedly stalking a girl for a long time. The youth had allegedly chased the college bus of the girl on a bike and stopped it by placing his bike before the vehicle. Sivasai had allegedly threatened to kill the driver and questioned why he had not stopped the bus when he had asked him to do so. He also demanded that the driver stop the bus whenever he ordered. When a few locals had approached the youth, Sivasai had left the place.

Following complaint from the driver, Kasimkota Sub-Inspector Adinarayana Reddy registered a case and arrested the youth. The accused was sent in remand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US