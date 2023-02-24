HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: ‘Stalker’ stops college bus, threatens driver with a knife in Anakapalli district

February 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimkota police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly creating ruckus with a knife by stopping a college bus and threatening the driver in broad daylight at Bayyavaram village in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district.

As per the police, the youth G. Sivasai from Bayyavaram had been allegedly stalking a girl for a long time. The youth had allegedly chased the college bus of the girl on a bike and stopped it by placing his bike before the vehicle. Sivasai had allegedly threatened to kill the driver and questioned why he had not stopped the bus when he had asked him to do so. He also demanded that the driver stop the bus whenever he ordered. When a few locals had approached the youth, Sivasai had left the place.

Following complaint from the driver, Kasimkota Sub-Inspector Adinarayana Reddy registered a case and arrested the youth. The accused was sent in remand.

