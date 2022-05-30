Andhra Pradesh: stainless steel FOB inaugurated at Srikakulam Road station

Assembly Speaker and MP laud railways

Speaker T. Seetharam (centre), Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu and DRM Anup Satpathy inspecting the stainless steel FOB at Srikakulam Road Railway Station, on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The second stainless steel foot-over-bridge (FOB), in India, was opened for public usage at Srikakulam Road Railway Station in Srikakulam district on Monday.

The first such FOB was also commissioned at Naupada railway statoin in Srikakulam district.

The FOB was opened for public usage by AP Assembly Speaker T. Seetharam in the presence of Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and officials of the Waltair Division.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that this is the second such FOB, after first at Naupada, in Indian Railways, where Stainless Steel girder was used for an FOB. The life of this stainless-steel FOB is 125 years as per RDSO. The Stainless steel structure would be corrosion-free and its life would be much more than that of any normal mild steel FOB.

The work was assigned to Jindal Steel company.

Mr. Seetharam appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Railways and Waltair Division authorities for providing such amenities at the station. He said that the second FOB was a long-standing demand of the people.

Mr. Ramamohan Naidu lauded the railway and said it was a proud moment for everyone that India’s first and second stainless steel FOB s were commissioned in Srikakulam district.

