Andhra Pradesh ST Commssion directs Andhra University to submit progress report in two weeks

April 25, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission Chairman Kumbha Ravibabu held a review meeting with the management of Andhra University on the status of various works and projects meant for the people under the ST category.

Vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts, rule of reservation etc. were discussed in the meeting.

The chairman directed the university management led by Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy to submit a detailed report on the progress to the commission within the next two weeks.

ST Commission members V. Shankar Naik, Korra Ramalakshmi and others spoke.