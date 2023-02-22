Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu meets DRM, discusses railway issues in his constituency

February 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Srikakulam MP K. Ramamohan Naidu met Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, at the latter’s office here on Tuesday, and discussed various issues of rail users in his constituency.

He sought among other things stoppage of Gunupur train and other passenger trains at Harischandrapuram station, underpass and pathway at Amudalavalasa.

The MP felicitated the DRM for his relentless efforts in initiating various developmental activities in this region, resolving long-standing and pending issues, and spontaneous response to public demands.