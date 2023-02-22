HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu meets DRM, discusses railway issues in his constituency

February 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam MP K. Ramamohan Naidu met Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, at the latter’s office here on Tuesday, and discussed various issues of rail users in his constituency.

He sought among other things stoppage of Gunupur train and other passenger trains at Harischandrapuram station, underpass and pathway at Amudalavalasa.

The MP felicitated the DRM for his relentless efforts in initiating various developmental activities in this region, resolving long-standing and pending issues, and spontaneous response to public demands.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.