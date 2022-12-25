ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Sri Sarada Peetham launches distribution of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies to tribal people

December 25, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sri Swaraoopanandendra inaugurates a medical camp at Paduva village

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy, Head, Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, distributing the Bhagvad Gita, at a village in the Andhra-Odisha border on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham launched a programme of distributing ‘The Bhagavad Gita’ copies to the tribal people of the Araku Valley and in villages on the Andhra-Odisha Border on Sunday.

Sri Swaraoopanandendra, Head of the Peetham, distributed copies of The Bhagavad Gita on Christmas Day. He also launched a medical camp at Paduva village on the AOB in association with Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

In addition to the spiritual books, blankets were also distributed to the tribal people. Sri Swaroopanandendra hailed the formation of new districts linking the tribal areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Opposing bauxite mining’

The seer said that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham was the only spiritual organisation to raise its voice against bauxite mining in the past. It had also advised the State government to establish a super specialty hospital at Paderu, he said.

He called upon the tribal people to join the ‘yagam’ to be conducted by the Peetham next year. He said that the tribal people were descendants of Lord Hanuman and called upon them not to fall in the trap of other religions. He commended Gurudeva Charitable Trust organiser Jagadish Babu for his service activites.

Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US