Andhra Pradesh: Sri Sarada Peetham launches distribution of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ copies to tribal people

December 25, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham launched a programme of distributing ‘The Bhagavad Gita’ copies to the tribal people of the Araku Valley and in villages on the Andhra-Odisha Border on Sunday.

Sri Swaraoopanandendra, Head of the Peetham, distributed copies of The Bhagavad Gita on Christmas Day. He also launched a medical camp at Paduva village on the AOB in association with Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

In addition to the spiritual books, blankets were also distributed to the tribal people. Sri Swaroopanandendra hailed the formation of new districts linking the tribal areas.

‘Opposing bauxite mining’

The seer said that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham was the only spiritual organisation to raise its voice against bauxite mining in the past. It had also advised the State government to establish a super specialty hospital at Paderu, he said.

He called upon the tribal people to join the ‘yagam’ to be conducted by the Peetham next year. He said that the tribal people were descendants of Lord Hanuman and called upon them not to fall in the trap of other religions. He commended Gurudeva Charitable Trust organiser Jagadish Babu for his service activites.

Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna was present.