Andhra Pradesh: SPs from North Andhra region discuss plans to curb ganja smuggling

May 09, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The stringent measures adopted by the police to deal with the menace of ganja cultivation and trade, the organisation of awareness campaigns to wean away tribal people from ganja cultivation and encouraging them to go for alternative crops like paddy, rajma, red gram and coffee have led to a decline in ganja cultivation and trade, according to police officers from North Andhra region.

“Ganja crop in 7,515 acres in the interior areas of Alluri Sithama Raju district was destroyed the police as part of ‘Operation Parivarthana’ in 2021. In the beginning of this year, we found ganja crop in 1,030 acres and destroyed it again. There has been a gradual decline in cultivation,” said DIG Visakha Range, K. Hari Krishna, at a joint press conference, organised by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma, along with the SPs of Anakapalli, ASR, Srikakulam, Manyam and Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Trivikrama Varma said that police chiefs from the region have discussed about the action plan to curtail ganja transportation in the region. He said that during 2021, Visakhapatnam district recorded 221 NDPS cases in which 2,700 kg ganja was seized. In 2022, 6,220 kg ganja was seized in 255 cases. This year around 1,800 kg ganja was seized in 88 cases, so far, adding that enforcement was increased.

“We have given notices to 510 hotels and 130 transport organisations in Visakhapatnam to keep a watch on the visitors and passengers respectively. In some cases, we have received tips from them and busted ganja cases. We have increased awareness campaigns,” he said.

He said that proposals were being made to invoke P.D. Act on active peddlers. He said that those involved in supplying ganja, especially to the youth, would not be spared. He also added that checkpoints would be increased in the city.

Anakapalli SP K.V. Murali Krishna said that there were four permanent checkposts in Anakapalli district to curtail ganja smuggling. “In the last one year, we have booked 224 cases in which 551 persons were arrested and over 21,000 kg ganja was seized,” he said.

SP of ASR district Tuhin Sinha said that the police in coordination with revenue and other departments would distribute seeds of alternative crops to former ganja cultivators.

Vizianagaram SP M. Deepika said that they were planning to invoke PD Act against repeated ganja peddlers. Four static and seven dynamic checkposts were arranged in the district, she said.

SPs of Parvathipuram Manyam and Srikakulam district Vikrant Patil and G.R. Radhika respectively said that they have arranged permanent checkposts connecting Odisha borders to curtail ganja smuggling.