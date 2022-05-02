Andhra Pradesh: special teams formed to nab the accused in bank robbery case

Special police teams have been formed to nab the unidentified person who robbed ₹3.31 lakh from a bank at gun-point in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district. The teams are being supervised by senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami. The police have been using technical evidence to trace the culprit, it was learnt. A senior police officer said that footage from CCTV cameras was being checked thoroughly to trace the movement of the bank robber.