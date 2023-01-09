Andhra Pradesh: Special Category Status must to tide over bifurcation blues, says V.V. Lakshminarayana

January 09, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders raised slogans demanding implementation of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, which was promised during the bifurcation of the State.

The AAP leaders and workers were on a three-day relay hunger strike, which concluded on Monday. They distributed pamphlets to passersby saying that Andhra Pradesh has the right to get SCS and the benefits of SCS to create awareness among the general public.

JD Foundation Chairman V.V. Lakshminarayana visited the AAP hunger strike camp and expressed solidarity with them. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Lakshminarayana described SCS as the ‘Sanjeevani’ for Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, the political parties were only raking up the issue during elections and conveniently forgetting it later. Underlining the need to exert pressure on the Centre for implementation of SCS, he said: “AAP is sweeping our minds with a broom to enlighten the common people on the issue.”

He recalled that the 15th Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh had written in a book that the Commission had never said that Andhra Pradesh should not be given SCS. Mr. Lakshminarayana said that people’s struggles and political will be needed for Andhra Pradesh to get SCS. He said that AP was selected for SCS based on economic conditions due to bifurcation. Though it was agreed in Parliament, some said ‘special package’ was enough but later took a ‘U’ turn and were again asking SCS.

He explained that SCS would mean 90% of the funds required for Central projects in Andhra Pradesh, would be met by the Central government while the State government would only be required to contribute 10% of the cost. More industries could be set up and youths would get employment in the State.

AAP leaders Varaprasad, Rama Rao and Sheetal were among those who participated.