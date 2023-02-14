ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: some trains to run on diverted route to facilitate safety works

February 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains will run on diverted route via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur, skipping the regular stoppages at Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam Town, Warangal, Pedapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Wardha in view of pre-NI and Non-Interlocking works for commissioning of ‘third line’ between Makudi-Wirur stations in Kazipet-Balharshah Section of Secunderabad Division.

The trains to run on diverted route: 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP express, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 24, train no. 20806 New Delhi - Visakhapatnam AP express, leaving New Delhi from February 15 to 24, train no. 20803 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham express, leaving Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 23, train no. 20804 Gandhidham - Visakhapatnam express, leaving Gandhidham on February 19, train no. 20819 Puri-Okha express, leaving Puri on February 19 and 20820 Okha-Puri express leaving Okha on February 15 and 22.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi has called upon the public to cooperate with the railways and bear with the inconvenience as these safety works are essential for the safe running of trains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passengers have been requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US