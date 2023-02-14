Andhra Pradesh: some trains to run on diverted route to facilitate safety works

February 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains will run on diverted route via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur, skipping the regular stoppages at Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam Town, Warangal, Pedapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Wardha in view of pre-NI and Non-Interlocking works for commissioning of ‘third line’ between Makudi-Wirur stations in Kazipet-Balharshah Section of Secunderabad Division.

The trains to run on diverted route: 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP express, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 24, train no. 20806 New Delhi - Visakhapatnam AP express, leaving New Delhi from February 15 to 24, train no. 20803 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham express, leaving Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 23, train no. 20804 Gandhidham - Visakhapatnam express, leaving Gandhidham on February 19, train no. 20819 Puri-Okha express, leaving Puri on February 19 and 20820 Okha-Puri express leaving Okha on February 15 and 22.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi has called upon the public to cooperate with the railways and bear with the inconvenience as these safety works are essential for the safe running of trains.

Passengers have been requested to note the changes and act accordingly.