Andhra Pradesh: some trains to be cancelled to facilitate development works

April 15, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Due to pre non-interlocking and interlocking works in connection with the commissioning of third line between Kuneru and Jimidipeta Section of RV Line of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, some trains will be cancelled during the next few days.

The trains to be cancelled are: 08527 Visakhapatnam- Raipur passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 16 and 17, 08528 Raipur- Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train, leaving Raipur on April 16 and 17, 08546 Visakhapatnam- Koraput passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 16 and 17, 08528 Koraput - Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train, leaving Koraput on April 16 and 17, 18512 Visakhapatnam - Koraput Intercity express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 17, 18511 Koraput - Visakhapatnam Intercity express train, leaving Koraput on April 18, 17243 Guntur- Rayagada Express train, leaving Guntur on April 15 and train no. 17244 Rayagada – Guntur Express train, leaving Rayagada on April 16 and 17 will be cancelled, according to AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

In view of pre non-interlocking work from April 16 to 18 and non-interlocking work on April 19 and 20 at Nekurseni Station in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway in connection with Narayangarh - Bhadrak third line work, train no 18046 Hyderabad - Shalimar East Coast Express, leaving Hyderabad on April 16, 18 and 19, will remain cancelled.

Hence, 18045 Shalimar - Hyderabad East Coast Express, leaving Shalimar on April 17, 19 and 20, will remain cancelled.