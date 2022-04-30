Andhra Pradesh: so far, over 1.24 crore people have downloaded the Disha app, says Home Minister

‘Around 900 women were rescued following panic calls through the app’

Home Minister T. Vanitha posing for a group photo along with Disha Police Station personnel during her visit to the station at Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Home Minister T. Vanitha visited the Disha Police Station at Yendada here on Saturday. She was welcomed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and staff. The Minister was accompanied by Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and a few other officials.

During her visit, the Home Minister was briefed about the awareness programmes being taken up by the Disha Police station, functioning of the Disha patrolling vehicles and the good work done by the staff. The ACP also informed about a few sensational cases in which women were rescued by the station personnel. Later, the Home Minister interacted with a few women who were rescued by the Disha police. She asked them on the response from the police on their complaints and expressed her satisfaction.

Later, speaking to the media, Ms Vanitha appealed people especially women to install Disha SOS app. She said that with the objective of protecting women, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced the Disha app apart from constructing special police stations and providing infrastructure and patrolling vehicles. She said that so far, over 1.24 crore people have downloaded the Disha app and around 900 women were rescued following panic calls through the app.

Every ward and village has a secretariat office in which the government has facilitated a Mahila Police, who are bridging the gap between the police personnel and women, she said. Speaking about the incident of attack on YSRCP MLA Venkat Rao at G Kothapalli village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district, the Minister said that the YSRCP MLA himself has gone to the spot to console the family members of the victim Ganji Prasad, G Kothapalli village YSRC president, who was murdered on Saturday. She said that she has spoken to the SP and instructed to ensure there is no law and order issue in the village.

“We are yet to ascertain what exactly led to the attack,” she said.