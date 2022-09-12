Andhra Pradesh: Smart Yojana Welfare Society head Sudhakar arrested at Anakapalli on charges of job fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Smart Yojana Welfare Society I. Sudhakar Babu was arrested by the CID officials at Anakapalli on Monday and was sent in remand. Sudhakar was arrested following investigation based on hundreds of complaints alleging job fraud.

Sudhakar has allegedly collected ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh each from several unemployed youth promising jobs. He has also allegedly given fake appointment letters and ID cards to the youth.

Based on the FIRs, CID officials have been conducting search at his offices at Narsipatnam and Anakapalli for the past 10 days. The officials have seized several computers and documents.

Regional officer of CID Chakravarthi said that there are complaints over involvement of two partners R. Hari Babu and K. Shiva apart from a few middlemen, who supported the alleged job fraud. Investigation is on to ascertain further facts, he said.

The officials also appealed to the youth to come forward and lodge complaints if they were cheated by Smart Yojana Welfare Society.