Andhra Pradesh: Smart Yojana Welfare Society head Sudhakar arrested at Anakapalli on charges of job fraud

‘Accused allegedly collected ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh each from several unemployed youth promising jobs’

Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI
September 12, 2022 23:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Smart Yojana Welfare Society I. Sudhakar Babu was arrested by the CID officials at Anakapalli on Monday and was sent in remand. Sudhakar was arrested following investigation based on hundreds of complaints alleging job fraud.

Sudhakar has allegedly collected ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh each from several unemployed youth promising jobs. He has also allegedly given fake appointment letters and ID cards to the youth.

Based on the FIRs, CID officials have been conducting search at his offices at Narsipatnam and Anakapalli for the past 10 days. The officials have seized several computers and documents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional officer of CID Chakravarthi said that there are complaints over involvement of two partners R. Hari Babu and K. Shiva apart from a few middlemen, who supported the alleged job fraud. Investigation is on to ascertain further facts, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The officials also appealed to the youth to come forward and lodge complaints if they were cheated by Smart Yojana Welfare Society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app