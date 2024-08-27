ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation holds meeting with IT companies on Skills Census programme

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The programme will be conducted to identify skill gaps and collect data, says the APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) held a meeting with the representatives of various Information Technology companies in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, as part of its `Skills Census’, a flagship programme of the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was held at the office of Tech Mahindra, where about 50 industry representatives participated.

The APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gummala Ganesh Kumar, in his address, said that the Skills Census will be conducted as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to identify skills (skill gap) required by individuals and industries, and collect data for a detailed assessment.

To understand the current workforce and demographics, the government planned to conduct surveys to map the supply of skills, and will soon launch the ‘Skills Census,’ he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of the process, the meeting was held to take feedback and suggestions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US