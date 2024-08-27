Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation holds meeting with IT companies on Skills Census programme

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) held a meeting with the representatives of various Information Technology companies in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, as part of its `Skills Census’, a flagship programme of the State government.

The programme was held at the office of Tech Mahindra, where about 50 industry representatives participated.

The APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gummala Ganesh Kumar, in his address, said that the Skills Census will be conducted as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to identify skills (skill gap) required by individuals and industries, and collect data for a detailed assessment.

To understand the current workforce and demographics, the government planned to conduct surveys to map the supply of skills, and will soon launch the ‘Skills Census,’ he added.

As part of the process, the meeting was held to take feedback and suggestions.