Andhra Pradesh: six youth injured in group clash in Anakapalli district

January 17, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Six youth were injured in a clash that occurred between two groups at G. Venkatapuram village in Makavarapalem mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday night.

According to police, a few days ago, there was a fight between two groups of youth over a volleyball game and it was resolved. On Monday night, the two groups entered into a heated argument again under the influence of alcohol which led to a clash with sticks. Six youth were injured, while one of them receiving severe injuries. The police said that clashes have been taking place between two groups in the village.

On Tuesday morning, the police have arrested six persons in this regard. SC/ST atrocity and an attempt to murder cases were booked.