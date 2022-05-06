Andhra Pradesh: Six-year old abducted, raped at Narsipatnam

Accused in custody; family promised all help

A six -year old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a 30-year old man in Narsipatnam police station limits in the early hours of Friday, in Anakapalli district.

According to reports, around 2.30 a.m., the girl and her elder sister had gone to attend nature’s call at their house. When the elder sister was in the washroom, the accused allegedly abducted the six-year old girl, took to a nearby isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After noticing that her sister was missing, the elder raised an alarm. As her parents started to search for the girl, the accused allegedly left the minor girl and fled from the spot.

The parents rescued the girl and took her home. The girl fell sick at around 4 a.m. and was immediately shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital. The doctors provided treatment and the condition of the girl is said to be stable. Based on the information given by the hospital authorities, the Narsipatnam police reached the hospital and inquired about the incident.

Additional SP, Narsipatnam Sub division, Ch Manikanta rushed to the spot and spoke to the family members of the girl. District Collector P. Ravi Subhash and Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami also met the family members and spoke to the doctors at the hospital.

Accused in custody

Three special teams formed by the district police took the accused into their custody within hours.

Ms. Gowthami said the police teams were collecting scientific evidence. She said that the police would make all efforts to file a charge sheet in the case within one week. The family would be provided help in all possible ways, she said.

The girl was shifted to Visakhapatnam for further treatment.