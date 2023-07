Andhra Pradesh: Six trains to be cancelled from July 31 to August 6 to facilitate safety works

July 30, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Six trains from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada will be cancelled from July 31 to August 6 to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

According to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division, the trains to be cancelled are: 17267 Kakinada- Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Passenger Special, 07466 Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger Special, 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express and train no. 22702 Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Uday express.

Travelling public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

