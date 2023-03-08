Andhra Pradesh: Similar names of independents likely to sow confusion in voters of North Andhra Graduate MLC election

March 08, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Voters likely to face a challenging task in the ensuing MLC election for the North Andhra Graduate Constituency seat to be held on March 13 as some independent candidates with similar names are contesting.

“We usually see such things in the general elections. But such culture is now seen in the MLC elections too,” said a poll officer.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate Koredla Rama Prabha alleged, “This type of things can be done only by the ruling party. Yes, I have also learned that there are some candidates with the same name. Voters are well aware of those tricks as they are educated.”

According to the officials, there are 37 final contestants from various political parties, including four female candidates. Voters from 118 mandals from six districts, Srikakulam, Viziangaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Parvatipuram and Anakapalli, will cast their votes.

The number of registered voters is 2,87,258. The contestants and political analysts believe that at least 2.2 lakh votes will be polled this time, and the stiff competition would be between Sithamraju Sudhakar of YSRCP, Rama Prabha from PDF, Vepada Chiranjeevi from TDP and P.V.N. Madhav from the BJP.

Elections officials have been making arrangements for the polls in 331 polling stations in six districts, with 400 staff from. The counting will begin on March 16. The counting of the first priority votes would take at least eight to 10 hours, the officials added.