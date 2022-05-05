Andhra Pradesh: Simhachalam temple lodges cybercrime complaint over leak of video

Clip of deity’s ‘Nijaroopa’ in social media causes an uproar among devotees

The presiding deity of the Simhachalam temple appears in the ‘Nijaroopa’ only once a year on the ‘Chandanotsavam’ day. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The officials of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, seeking a probe into the leakage of a video of the ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’ during the recently held Chandanotsavam in the social media, which caused an uproar among the devotees.

Temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala on Thursday told the media that an internal inquiry had been initiated in this regard and that the CCTV footage was being examined to trace the people who shot the video of the deity inside the sanctum sanctorum of the hill shrine.

The deity appears in the ‘Nijaroopa’ only once a year on the ‘Chandanotsavam’ day.

Ms. Suryakala said that around 80,000 devotees thronged the temple during the ‘Chandanotsavam’ on Tuesday and the hundi collection was put at ₹2.07 crore.

The ‘Chandana Volupu’ yielded 99.6 kg sandalwood. The chipped sandalwood would be packed in sachets and sold to devotees soon. Each devotee would be given a maximum of two sachets of sandalwood, she said.

Ms. Suryakala further said that barring minor lapses, the darshan queues were well regulated and devotees had expressed their satisfaction on the arrangement of free bus services from the Simhachalam foothills to the shrine. She attributed the successful conduct of the festival to the coordination of officials from various departments.

Temple Assistant Executive Officers Tirumaleswara Rao, Ramana Murthy and Ananda Kumar and Executive Engineer Srinivasa Raju were present on the occasion.