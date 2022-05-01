Andhra Pradesh: siblings drown in agricultural well

Two children reportedly drowned in an agricultural well at Bangarammapalem village under Sabbavaram Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the police registered a case on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as D Jahnavi (13) and her brother D. Dinesh (10), both from Bangarammapalem village. Sub-Inspector of Sabbavaram Police Station L. Suresh said that the incident reportedly occurred during the absence of their family members. Srinivasa Rao, who is the father of the victims, works as a mason, while their mother works at a private company. Both left home for work, while their grandmother also left for agricultural work. Both Jahnavi and Dinesh allegedly went to play near agricultural fields on Saturday evening on a bicycle. “We suspect that Dinesh might have entered the agricultural well to play and went missing. In order to save him, Jahnavi might have also jumped into the well,” the SI said.

Mr. Suresh said that after returning home, the family members started searching for them. Some people found the bicycle and shirt of Dinesh near the well. The bodies were retrieved from the well at around 8 p.m., he added. Police have shifted the bodies for post-mortem to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli. A case has been registered.