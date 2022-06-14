Andhra Pradesh: SI carries unidentified body over two km in Anakapalli district

In a noble gesture, Sub-Inspector of Butchayyapeta Police Station Ramakrishna carried the body of an unidentified man over a stretch of two km to shift it to a mortuary in a hospital. The incident occurred at L. Sangavaram village in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The Butchayyapeta police have received information about an unidentified body. After reaching the spot, which was an agricultural field, the police have found that it was a body of a male aged around 30 to 35 years. In the primary investigation, the police have also found that he could have been a mentally-challenged person. The SI with the help of his staff and a few locals have shifted him to plain area and then to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli.