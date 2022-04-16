Andhra Pradesh: seven injured in fire accident at Rambilli
Seven persons, including a couple, were reportedly injured in a fire accident in a house at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Friday night. The fire accident allegedly occurred following a minor leak in the gas cylinder. Police said that all the persons received minor injuries. A case was registered.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.