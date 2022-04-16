Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: seven injured in fire accident at Rambilli

Seven persons, including a couple, were reportedly injured in a fire accident in a house at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Friday night. The fire accident allegedly occurred following a minor leak in the gas cylinder. Police said that all the persons received minor injuries. A case was registered.


