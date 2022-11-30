Andhra Pradesh: services of 08645/46 Hatia-Ernakulam extended to clear passenger rush

November 30, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The railways will continue running of the special train 08645 / 08646 Hatia – Ernakulam – Hatia weekly to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 08645 Hatia – Ernakulam weekly special will leave Hatia on Mondays at 4.50 a.m. on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and reach Duvvada at 8:43 p.m. on the same day and depart at 8.45 p.m. to reach Ernakulam junction at 1.55 a.m. on the third day i.e., Wednesday.

In the return direction, train no. 08646 Ernakulam Junction – Hatia Weekly Special will leave Ernakulam Junction on Thursdays at 7.15 a.m. on December 8, 15, 22 and 29 and reach Duvvada on the next day at 12.08 p.m. and depart at 12:10 p.m. and reach Hatia at 4.30 a.m. on the third day i.e., Saturday.

These trains have stoppages in this route at: Rourkela, Jharsuguda jn, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram jn, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot jn, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu jn, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikalur, Gudivada jn, Vijayawada jn, Tenali jn, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur jn, Perambur, Arakkonam jn, Katpadi jn, Jolarpettai, Salem jn, Erode jn, Tiruppur, Podanur jn, Palakkad jn, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam jn

There is no change in composition, schedule and stoppages of these services.