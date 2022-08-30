Andhra Pradesh sees rise in economic and environment cases

State also registers 29 sedition cases out of total 76 in the country

As per the latest statistics in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)- 2021 report, the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh under the economic offences and environment related has gone up significantly.

Under the economic offences, the State has recorded 9,273 cases in 2021, compared to 7,467 in 2020 and 8,806 in 2019.

Under the environmental offences, Andhra Pradesh registered 420 cases in 2021, compared to 195 in 2020 and 188 in 2019.

But in the environment offences, about 413 cases relate to offences under tobacco products.

The other significant development is the cases booked under IPC Section 124A (sedition law). Of the total number of cases booked across all States and union territories, Andhra Pradesh has booked 29 cases out of total of 76 in 2021, under this section.

This includes a case against Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

However, the Supreme Court has questioned the grounds on which the case was booked against the MP by the AP CID and also passed a general order not to proceed with the cases booked under this section.

“This is a pretty serious IPC Section that was introduced by the then British rulers to quell the freedom movement that was being spread by our freedom fighters. This IPC Section was enacted in 1860, and almost all top leaders such as Gandhi, Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose were booked under this Section,” said Kuppili Muralidhar, a senior advocate and member of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Section 124A defines sedition as: “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government estab­lished by law shall be punished with im­prisonment.”

Even AP High Court had stayed the proceedings in respect of the sedition charge levelled against Mr. Raju under Section 124A pending a decision by the Supreme Court on all such cases booked in the country.

Social media

As per sources, most of the cases under sedition were booked against people who had put up objectionable posts in the social media against the government.

Though the sedition cases have gone up, cases relating to offences against the State have come down. In 2019, about 246 cases were booked under offences against the State, but in 2020 and 2021 the number of cases were 115 in each of the years.

Coming to cyber crimes, Andhra Pradesh appears to maintain the trend and stands in the sixth position across the country.

In 2021, it had recorded 1,875 cases compared to 1,899 in 2020 and 1,886 in 2019.