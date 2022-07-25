Andhra Pradesh: Seaplane services from Visakhapatnam can be considered, says Union Minister

‘A water aerodrome is being constructed at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada’

General (retd.) V.K. Singh, Minister of State, Civil Aviation Ministry, has responded positively to a question posed by BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on operation of seaplanes and helicopters from the cruise terminal being constructed in Visakhapatnam.

Referring to the question at the Upper House on Monday, General (retd.) Singh said that the Ministry would be willing to consider the proposals if submitted by airline operators under the UDAN scheme in future rounds of bidding for new routes.

The Minister also said that in a bid to improve air connectivity to remote locations and making travel affordable, the Centre has sanctioned 28 seaplane routes under the UDAN scheme. For this purpose, 14 water aerodromes are being constructed in six States and Union Territories at a cost of ₹287 crore. Under this project, water aerodromes are being constructed one each in Andhra Pradesh (Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada) and Telangana (Nagarjunasagar reservoir) at a cost of ₹20 crore each.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh government must invite airline operators and offer concessions to bid for seaplane and helicopter services from Visakhapatnam.

As cruise tourism has already received a positive response in Visakhapatnam, seaplane and helicopter services should be promoted in a big way to improve regional connectivity and tourism.

He also said that seaplane services to places such as Bhimavaram and Kakinada would improve connectivity and boost business in tourism sectors.

Mr. Narasimha Rao further said he would pursue the matter with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.