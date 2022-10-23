Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Sankar Foundation to conduct mega eye camp to mark Swaroopanandendra Swami’s birthday on October 28

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, is organising week-long birthday celebrations of Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swami of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, under the leadership of KBN Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO, from Sunday to October 29.

During the week, the hospital will provide free meals to the inpatients and banners are being displayed on the hospital premises wishing Smamiji a long life.

On the occasion, a mega free eye camp commemorating his birthday will be conducted by the hospital at the mandal headquarters at K Kotapadu in Anakapalle district on October 28.

Budi Mutyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR & Rural Development, is expected to participate in the programme.

K. Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison), Sankar Foundation, called on Swami and apprised the service activities of the hospital and week-long celebrations in the hospital.


