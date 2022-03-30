Andhra Pradesh: run schools only for half-day, CRPF urges State govt.

School children sitting in an open classroom. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 30, 2022 20:27 IST

‘Several places in the State are reporting higher temperatures’

State Convenor of Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) Gondu Sitharam has requested Chief Minister YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh to issue directions from the State government to run schools only for half-day in view of the increasing temperatures. He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister here on Wednesday and said that children are being exposed to scorching heat for the past few weeks, as several places in the State are reporting higher temperatures.