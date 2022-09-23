Andhra Pradesh: roundtable on ‘Decentralised development of the State’ to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on September 25

ADVERTISEMENT

A roundtable meeting will be organised on ‘Decentralised development of the State” on September 25 at Gadiraju Function Hall, Beach Road, here. this was announced by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao and Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy, on Friday.

The YSRCP leaders said that they are inviting intellectuals, doctors, professors, lawyers, retired government employees, former Vice-Chancellors and people from various classes from the North Andhra region. The meet may see speakers explaining about the advantages of overall development of the State, how the region may develop after Visakhapatnam becomes the Executive capital. The YSRCP leaders said that even leaders from other political parties, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), who stand for overall development of the State, can attend the meet.

“There will not be any YSRCP posters, banners at the meeting, because this is not being organised as a political programme. This is a programme where people from the region can come and express their opinions. The suggestions will be taken and a report will be prepared,” said Mr. Amarnath.

He said that the padayatra which is being held from Amaravathi to Arasavalli, may lead to resistance from people from North Andhra. He said that Amaravati will continue as one of the capitals of the State even after three capitals are being developed. “If the padayatra is for overall development of the State with three capitals, we will welcome it, but will not allow it if it is with the intention for a single capital at Amaravati,” he said.