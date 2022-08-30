Andhra Pradesh: RoFR pattas distributed to 44 beneficiaries in Anakapalli district

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 44 beneficiaries of eight tribal villages, under Cheemalapadu, Kotnibilli, Guddipa and Z. Bennavaram panchayats of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district, were given Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas for a total of 108.18 acres of land on Tuesday.

The District Level Committee (DLC) meeting of integrated Visakhapatnam ditrict, held on March, 30, 2022, had approved the distribution of pattas for 538 acres of forest land to 243 beneficiaries of eight non-scheduled mandals.

The pattas were, however, not distributed to the beneficiaries, so far. The beneficiaries, under the aegis of the Girijan Sangham, lodged a complaint with the District Collector and the RDO. The ROFR pattas were distributed to the beneficiaries of Ravikamatham mandal by the RDO, on the directions of the Collector.

Girijan Sangham honorary district president K. Govinda Rao thanked the Collector, the RDO, the revenue officials and staff for distributing the pattas.