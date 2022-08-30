Andhra Pradesh: RoFR pattas distributed to 44 beneficiaries in Anakapalli district

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 30, 2022 22:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 44 beneficiaries of eight tribal villages, under Cheemalapadu, Kotnibilli, Guddipa and Z. Bennavaram panchayats of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district, were given Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas for a total of 108.18 acres of land on Tuesday.

The District Level Committee (DLC) meeting of integrated Visakhapatnam ditrict, held on March, 30, 2022, had approved the distribution of pattas for 538 acres of forest land to 243 beneficiaries of eight non-scheduled mandals.

The pattas were, however, not distributed to the beneficiaries, so far. The beneficiaries, under the aegis of the Girijan Sangham, lodged a complaint with the District Collector and the RDO. The ROFR pattas were distributed to the beneficiaries of Ravikamatham mandal by the RDO, on the directions of the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Girijan Sangham honorary district president K. Govinda Rao thanked the Collector, the RDO, the revenue officials and staff for distributing the pattas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app