Andhra Pradesh: road accidents declined by 5% this year, says Anakapalli SP

December 28, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has said that the number of road accident cases and bodily offences have seen a decline this year compared to the last year, while there was an increase in property offences and cybercrimes. She was addressing the annual press conference at the district police office here on Wednesday.

Ms. Gowthami said that Anakapalli district has about 74-km of National Highway stretch passing from Parawada to Payakayaraopeta. During the year 2021, the district saw 341 road accidents in which 347 persons had died. During the year 2022, the district saw as many as 314 road accidents in which 333 persons died. She said that fatal accidents have seen a 7.9 % decrease, while non-fatal accidents decreased by 3 %. Overall, road accidents have decreased by 5%, she said.

“A road safety meeting is being organised every month under the chairmanship of the District Collector. We have identified 37 blackspots in the district. Steps such as arranging stop boards, speed breakers and signboards are taken. This apart, booking of cases for drunken driving and violation of MV Act is a continuous process,” she said.

During 2021, as many as 74 drunken driving cases were booked, but during this year the number of drunken driving cases booked are 2,645. As many as 2.21 lakh MV challans were generated this year, she said.

Ms. Gowthami said that bodily offences decreased by 11 % this year. While the number of murders and attempt to murder were 16 and 45 respectively last year, this year, the cases were 13 and 30 respectively, she said.

During 2022, as many as 389 property offences were reported, of which 193 were cracked down. There was an increase in property offences due to free reporting of cases. About 80 % of cases in grave offences were detected, but in non-grave offence, the police need to pull up, she said. Out of around ₹2.26 crore property lost, about 54%, which is close to ₹1.24 crore, was recovered, she added.

As per the statistics provided by the police, during this year, as many as 273 ganja cases were detected in which 24,312 kg ganja was seized and 15 litres hashish oil was recovered. As many as 597 persons were arrested and 157 vehicles were seized.

Similarly, officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) busted 24 ganja smuggling cases in which 5,605 kg ganja was recovered and 60 persons were arrested.

The district police have booked 697 cases of smuggling and manufacturing of ID arrack, in which 3,821 litres of ID arrack was seized. SEB officials have booked 1,974 cases and seized 9,546 litres of arrack.

In this year, as many as 59 cybercrime cases were booked.

The police also said that as many as 2.11 lakh Disha app downloads were made and 4,270 calls were received through it. Of the calls, 3,691 calls were testing calls, while 12 cases were booked.

The S.P also said that this year, the Anakapalli police have launched a special awareness campaign vehicle, Visitor Monitoring System (VMS), special app to recover lost mobiles and also gave special training to personnel to deal with cases relating to industrial accidents.

Additional SP (Admin) B. Vijaya Bhaskar, DSP of Parawada P. Srinivasa Rao, DSP of Anakapalli B. Sunil and others were present.